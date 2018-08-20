Yogi Adityanath hate speech: SC issues notice to UP government; seeks reply within four weeks

The Supreme court on Monday issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh government and state police in connection with an alleged hate speech given by the then Lok Sabha MP and current Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2007. A division bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra served the notice while hearing a petition challenging the Allahabad High Court’s verdict in the case.

The Allahabad High Court had endorsed a decision by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government which denied permission to sanction Yogi Adityanath in the case. The top court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to reply within a month.

The petition was filed in 2008 by Asad Hyat and Parvez Parwaz in the Allahabad High court seeking a detailed probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Hyat was the witness in the case while Parwaz was the complainant in the FIR. It was stated that the 2007 Gorakhpur riots were triggered by the speech of Adityanath. Following which, he was arrested and sent to police custody for 11 days.

The petition filed in the Allahabad High court had sought a probe against former Lok Sabha MP under IPC (Indian Penal Code) sections 302,307,153A,395 and 295. During the course of an investigation, the CB-CID found the BJP leader’s voice authentic.

However, on February 1, 2018, the Allahabad High Court had rejected the plea seeking action against Yogi Adityanth and other eight accused in the case. Following the court’s verdict, Pervez appealed to the Supreme court for justice. A total of 10 people were reported dead in the Gorakhpur riots.

Adityanath, a former Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur has become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh after the saffron party won the state assembly elections in 2017. However, the party suffered a loss in the by-polls held in Gorakhpur seat which was vacated by Adityanath. Pravin Nishad, the joint candidate of Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) defeated BJP’s Upendra Dutt Shukla.