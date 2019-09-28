Yogi Adityanath has no understanding of economics: Owaisi after UP CM said Mughals weakened India

Taking jibe at the UP chief minister, Owaisi said that Yogi Adityanath should not waste his time on things which are beyond his comprehension and instead should focus on Swami Chinmayanand (Twitter)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his comments that Mughals weakened Indian economy. Owaisi questioned Yogi Adityanath’s knowledge of history and economics saying: “Had the UP CM read history and had any understanding of economics, he would have known that India’s share of the global GDP was 25 per cent during the Mughal reign. I understand that he has hatred for anything that has to do with Muslims but you can’t change history or facts.”

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath while speaking at the World Hindu Economy Forum in Mumbai had said that the country used to be the biggest global economic power before it was attacked by the Mughals. “India was the biggest economic power in the world with more than 36 per cent share before the Mughals attacked India and by the time they left and Britishers came, India’s share got reduced to 20 per cent,” claimed the Uttar Pradesh CM. He went on to say that India’s share in global GDP shrank to 4 per cent by the time Britishers left India.

Taking jibe at the UP chief minister, Owaisi said that Yogi Adityanath should not waste his time on things which are beyond his comprehension and instead should focus on Swami Chinmayanand. “What has the BJP done since 2014? They have no answers for the slow GDP growth, rising unemployment, job cuts in several industries. I request him (Yogi Adityanath) to not waste time on things which are beyond his comprehension, and instead focus on Chinmayanand,” he said.

The AIMIM chief also attacked the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and asked what the saffron party has done with the economy in the six years of its rule. “They have no answers for the slow GDP growth, rising unemployment, job cuts in several industries,” he said.