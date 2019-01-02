Yogi Adityanath govt to levy 0.5% cow welfare cess to protect stray cows in Uttar Pradesh

Cow welfare cess

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has cleared a plan to levy cow welfare cess to help generate funds for its plans to build cow shelters for stray cows. The new cess will be applicable on excise items, road toll plazas and Mandi Parishads.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday in Lucknow.

While 0.5% cess will be applicable on excise items which may also include alcohol, the same amount of cess will be collected from toll plazas. The Mandi Parishads that was already contributing 1% cess for gau rakhsha, will now contribute an additional 1% to the government’s treasury.

A government spokesperson told PTI that the government has also cleared a proposal to set up and run temporary ‘gauvansh ashray sthals’ under the urban and rural civic bodies. All stray cattle will be kept in these ‘gauvansh ashray asthals’.

“Temporary cow sheds will be opened in all villages, panchayats, municipalities, nagar panchayats and municipal corporations. In every district, both urban and rural areas, a cowshed with capacity of minimum 1,000 animals will be built and for this, a total of 2% cow welfare cess will be imposed on excise, mandi parishad, profitable corporations and others,” the spokesperson said.

The decision comes in the backdrop of rising incidents of mob lynching over suspicion on cow slaughter. In Bulandshahr, two persons including a cop were killed last month after a few people spotted carcases of the cows.