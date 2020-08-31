Yogi Adityanath government withdraws order seeking count of Brahmins with gun licences: Report

Yogi Adityanath government withdraws order seeking details of Brahmins with guns. (file pic)

Facing backlash for seeking details of Brahmins with gun licences, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to withdraw the controversial order, The Indian Express has learnt. According to the daily, the letter was signed by Prakash Chandra Agarwal, Under Secretary, state Home Department, and sent to District Magistrates on August 18 seeking the abovementioned details from all the districts by August 21. The Home department is headed by CM Yogi Adityanath himself.

Although Agarwal declined to comment on the subject, a senior official signalled a backtrack by the government. The official said that details “are no longer being pursued”. The IE report said that at least one district has sent the data to the Home department.

The letter in question was sent by the state government to all DMs asking for details on the number of Brahmins who have applied and received arms licences.

The matter was also echoed in the Legislative Assembly after Devmani Dwivedi, BJP MLA from Lambhua in Sultanpur, had sent a note on August 16 to UP Vidhan Sabha Principal Secretary (Pradeep Dubey) raising questions over the safety and security of Brahmins in the state.

Dwivedi had sought information from the state Home Minister on how many Brahmins in the state were killed in the last three years. Besides, details were also sought about how many killers were arrested and convicted.

He also demanded to know the government’s plans for providing security to Brahmins. “Will the government provide arms licences to Brahmins on priority basis; how many Brahmins applied for arms licences and how many of them have been issued licences,” he asked in the letter.

“How many Brahmins applied for arms licences and how many were issued. Please provide this information point-wise with supplementary material by August 21, 2020 on e-mail,” the government said in a letter to all DMs.

Assembly’s Principal Secretary Pradeep Dubey, however, declined that the government has sought such information from the DMs.

“We did not seek any such information from the government and no such question was accepted,” he said.

The development comes in the backdrop of the opposition parties attacking the Yogi government on the Brahmin issue. The matter gained political momentum after gangster Vikas Dubey’s encounter in July, followed by the killing of five of his associates, all Brahmins.

Brahmins constitute around 10% of the state’s electorate and are considered traditional supporters of the BJP.