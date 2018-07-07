Yogi Adityanath government to set up cow shelters inside 12 district jails, Samajwadi Party slams BJP

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has allocated Rs 2 crore for setting up cow shelters inside district jails in the state. State Prison Minister Jai Kumar Singh informed that cowsheds will be set up inside 12 district jails. The districts that have chosen to open cow shelters are Meerut, Gorakhpur, Sultanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Balrampur, Noida, Firozabad, Kannauj, Agra, Barabanki, Sitapur and Raebareli.

“All these will house abandoned and old cows,” he said, adding that ‘people will not only get milk but with cow dung, organic vegetables can also be produced’.

“Our prisoners will get fresh milk and vegetables. It will also create a good environment,” the minister said.

Additional Director General of Prisons Chandraprakash welcomed the government’s decision. Chandraprakash said that work on setting up cow shelters inside the jail premises will start soon. “Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned for making cow shelters in jails,” he added.

In addition to this, the state government have decided to open gaushalas in 68 of the 75 districts in the state.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has slammed the government saying that it should focus on issues that concern people. Party MLC Sunil Sajan said that “jails are already overpopulated and conditions of prisoners are extremely bad,” India Today reported.

However, the ruling BJP argued that there is a lot of vacant space in jails to set up cow shelters. Welcoming the state government’s decision, party’s UP unit spokesperson Chandramohan said that “it is Yogi Adityanath’s resolution to protect cows and that is why shelters are being made everywhere”.