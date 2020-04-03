Yogi Adityanath government to invoke NSA against those attacking police personnel enforcing lockdown in UP

Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action under the stringent National Security Act against those attacking police for enforcing the lockdown.

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against those who attack police personnel anywhere in the state, news agency ANI reported. The decision comes after incidents of police personnel being obstructed from carrying out their duties by people who are violating the guidelines issued amidst the 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

The order comes following reports that locals in many towns and villages have indulged in violent activities and attacked the cops enforcing the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Today is the ninth day of the 21-day lockdown that is in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Government has suspended rail, road and air traffic to discourage the public from moving one to another city.

“The police are doing their duty by preventing people from coming out during lockdown. There have been incidents in the state in which policemen were attacked by people. To deter such persons, it has been decided to invoke NSA against such persons,” a senior Home Department official said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a sub-inspector and a constable in a Muzaffarnagar village were attacked by the locals for enforcing the lockdown. They suffered serious injuries in the violent clash. Such incidents have also been reported from other parts of the state.

The NSA was also invoked against six members of the Talbighi Jamaat who were kept under observation at a hospital in Ghaziabad after they attended a congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz, which has become the biggest source of coronavirus spread across the country. The six were booked following complaints of misbehaviour by the accused by the medical staff of the hospital.

Similar provisions were also invoked by the Madhya Pradesh government against four persons after a medical team was attacked and chased away by locals during their visit to a locality in Indore for coronavirus screening. Two female doctors were injured in the incident.

The country has reported nearly 2,300 Covid positive cases so far. Over 50 people have their lives.