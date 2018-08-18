Yogi Adityanath government recognises 40 rivers, tributaries to immerse Vajpayee’ ashes

Former prime minister had passed away on August 16, 2018

A total of 40 rivers and its tributaries have been recognized by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for the immersion of ashes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The former prime minister had passed away on August 16, 2018 (Thursday). The Uttar Pradesh government want to organize a separate events marking the immersion of ashes of former PM in each and every district of the state so that the residents living in the areas can witness and get an opportunity to be part of Vajpayee’s last journey.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Anoop Chandra Pandey, Chief Secretary, UP government said, “He (Atal) had a major contribution to the state, so the government has decided to give an opportunity to people in every district to be part of his last journey.” Pandey also said, “As per the initial programme, an event would be held in each of the 75 districts before his ashes are immersed in the rivers flowing through it.”

The government has found rivers like- Yamuna- the river which passes through places like Agra, Allahabad, Auraiya, Banda, Chitrakoot, Etawah, Fatehpur, Gautam Budh Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Mathura, Ghaziabad; Ganga- the river which passes through cities like Aligarh, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Chandauli, Farukhabad, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Kannauj, Kanpur Nagar, Kasganj, Kaushambi, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Unnao; and Gomti river which through places like Sultanpur, Varanasi, Sitapur, Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri and Jaunpur. Apart from these, the other rivers and tributaries are Ghaghra, Gandak, Hindon Betwa, Rapti, Son, Rihand, Ramganga, Sayi, Tons, Arind and Karvan.

A senior government official further added that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered immersion of former Prime Minister’s ashes in each district across the state as Uttar Pradesh was his “Karma Bhumi.”

The official further added that state government is also likely to approve the names to build memorials and museums like- of his birthplace in Agra’s Bateshwar, Kanpur- the city where Vajpayee completed higher studies and Lucknow- the city from where Vajpayee elected to Lok Sabha for the first time. “Soon, these memorials would be given final shape. There could be a museum or things associated with him to keep his memories alive,” Chief Secretary told IE.