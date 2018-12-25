Yogi Adityanath government failed to create jobs, address farm distress, says Akhilesh Yadav

By: | Published: December 25, 2018 11:39 AM

He said employment opportunities have dried up as the present government in the state has not been able to provide jobs to the young.

He claimed that people belonging to all sections of society were facing problems.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has failed to create job opportunities for the youth and ensure remunerative prices for crops to farmers. He claimed that people belonging to all sections of society were facing problems. “Debt-ridden farmers are committing suicide.

The future of the youth is in dark. BJP is out to crush the dreams of the young generation,” Yadav said at a programme in Lucknow on Monday. He said employment opportunities have dried up as the present government in the state has not been able to provide jobs to the young.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said, “The chief minister does not like even a little bit of opposition.” He said students who raises their issues “are sent jail” and even girl students are subjected to police action. Last year, a group of students, including two girls, associated with the student wing of the Samajwadi Party had blocked the convoy of Adityanath in Lucknow and showed him black flags. They were detained and sent to jail. A court granted them bail after 20 days.

