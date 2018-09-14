Yogi Adityanath government decides to revoke NSA, set to free Bheem Army chief Chandrashekhar

Chandrashekhar was arrested in June 2017 for his involvement in the May 5 clashes in which one person was reportedly killed and 16 others were injured at Shabbirpur village in Saharanpur.

In a major development, Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to revoke National Security Act (NSA) against Bheem Army founder Chandrashekhar in order to release him. Chandrashekhar was arrested in June 2017 for his involvement in the May 5 clashes in which one person was reportedly killed and 16 others were injured at Shabbirpur village in Saharanpur. He will be freed after November 1. “After going through the representation of Chandrashekhar’s mother, it has been decided to release him early. He had to be in jail till November 1,” Home Department’s spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

Chandrashekhar had a very indifferent plight. After his arrest in June 2017, Chandrashekhar was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on November 2, 2017. However, he was booked under the NSA a day before his release. Since then he has been in prison, as per reports. Apart from Chandrashekhar, the NSA was revoked against five others in connection with the case. Three people were released earlier. Chandrashekhar, Sonu and Shiv Kumar are yet to be released from jail. Both Sonu and Shiv Kumar will also be released early under the direction of the district magistrate of Saharanpur, the spokesman said.

What happened on May 5, 2017?

A clash broke out between two communities on May 5, 2017. The reported clash took place over a procession organised by a particular community. Members of that community were going to attend a programme related to Maharana Pratap’s anniversary in the Bargaon area. Subsequently, after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati held a rally in the district, another clash between the two sides took place on May 23. One Dalit youth was killed during the reported fight.