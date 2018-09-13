Yogi Adityanath government decides to release Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar from jail

Chandrashekhar

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to release Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar who is detained under the National Security Act (NSA) in connection with the 2017 Saharanpur violence.

Chandrashekhar also known as Ravan, 30, was arrested in June 2017 in connection with the May 5 clashes in which one person was killed and 16 others were injured at Shabbirpur village in Saharanpur.

On November 2, 2017, the Allahabad High Court had granted bail to Chandrashekhar. However, a day before his release, he was booked under the NSA, thus preventing his release.

Under the NSA, he was to be detained till November 1.

“After going through the representation of Chandrashekhar’s mother, it has been decided to release him early. He had to be in jail till November 1,” a spokesperson of the Home Department said here Thursday.

The NSA was invoked against Chandrashekhar and five others in the case. While three people were released earlier, Chandrashekhar, Sonu and Shiv Kumar are still in jail.

Sonu and Shiv Kumar will also be released early, the spokesman said, adding that the district magistrate of Saharanpur has been directed “to release them”.