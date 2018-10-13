Yogi Adityanath government allots Mayawati’s vacated bungalow to Shivpal Yadav

Shivpal, who is an MLA from Jaswantnagar, was earlier with the Samajwadi Party but later formed his own outfit following a rift between his nephew and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday allotted the bungalow vacated by BSP supremo Mayawati to Samajwadi Party Secular Morcha founder Shivpal Yadav. Shivpal, who is an MLA from Jaswantnagar, was earlier with the Samajwadi Party but later formed his own outfit following a rift between his nephew and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

According to media reports, Yogi government’s decision did not go down well with some of the lawmakers who questioned that how come an MLA get such sprawling bungalow. Explaining the reason, Yadav said that there were intelligence reports of threats to him after which he was allotted the bungalow.

“I am a five-time legislator and it has been allotted to me as a senior member of the state assembly,” he said.

The BJP state spokesman Shalabh Mani Tripathi also defended the decision by saying no politics should be seen in it. “He is a very senior leader, a former minister and a legislator. His seniority must have been taken into account for the allotment of this bungalow by the government,” he added.

The BSP chief had moved out of the bungalow at 6 Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg after the Uttar Pradesh Estate Department issued notices to the former chief ministers asking them to vacate their official bungalows. The notices were issued after the Supreme Court on May 7 ordered that former UP CMs cannot stay in government bungalows after leaving office.

Following the apex court’s order, the estate department issued notices to six former chief ministers: ND Tiwari, Kalyan Singh, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Rajnath Singh, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav. The top court’s order was based on a PIL filed by NGO Lok Prahari following an amendment passed by the state assembly which allowed all the former CMs to retain government accommodation for the lifetime.