Yogi Adityanath forms committee to strengthen UP jails

In a bid to strengthen the existing system of prisons across the state, the UP government has formed a three-member committee under former UP DGP Sulkhan Singh, an official said here today.

“Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has constituted a three-member committee to strengthen the existing system of prisons and to reform the prisons. The committee is expected to submit its report to the government within two months,” Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said.

The committee will be headed by former UP DGP Sulkhan Singh with former Additional DG (prisons) Hari Shankar as its member and Sharad, Additional Inspector General (Prisons), as the member secretary of the committee, he said. The development comes a day after Munna Bajrangi was shot dead allegedly by another gangster inside a jail in Baghpat.