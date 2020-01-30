Yogi Adityanath enters Delhi battlefield, to address rallies in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh

Yogi Adityanath to address election rallies in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar in Delhi. (File Photo. PTI)

After having deployed Union ministers, Members of Parliament, senior leaders and Chief Ministers in Delhi for the February 8 Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now decided to field its firebrand leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the national capital for campaigning.

Adityanath, who took over as the CM of the country’s most populous state in 2017, is seen as the hard Hindutva face of the party. He will address at least a dozen rallies in the national capital, including areas like Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar where Muslims have a sizeable population. Shaheen Bagh has become the symbol of anti-CAA protests for the last 45 days.

Adityanath’s rallies are likely to take place between February 1 and 4, reports said. Campaigning in Delhi will end on February 6.

The BJP has been aggressively raising the nationalism pitch on Shaheen Bagh and the decision to hold Adityanath’s rallies in the Muslim-dominated areas could help the BJP further polarise voters. Top party leaders have already taken an aggressive stand against the Congress and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging the two parties stand with Shaheen Bagh protesters.

Adityanath is already attacking the anti-CAA protesters, accusing them of speaking the language of Pakistan. On Thursday, Adityanath during the convocation of a nursing college in Gorakhpur, said that the country is being cheated in the name of protests and such acts won’t be tolerated.

According to News18, Adityanath will address rallies in Karaval Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Rohini and Narela on February 1. On February 2, he will hold public meetings in Badarpur and Tughlakabad. Next day, he will visit Vikaspuri, Uttamnagar, Dwarka and Mehrauli where he will woo the voters. On 4 February, the UP Chief Minister will address election rallies Patparganj and Shahdara.

He will also hold such meetings in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, and Mustafabad. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the party is also mulling to increase Adityanath’s number of rallies in Delhi.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly has 70 seats. According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, polling in the national capital will take place on February 8 (Saturday) and results will be announced on February 11. The term of current Assembly elected in 2015 expires on February 22. According to several opinion polls, the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal is likely to retain power with a comfortable majority.