Yogi Adityanath cracks down on mafia! Gangsters’ properties worth Rs 13 crore attached in 3 days in Noida

Police in Noida have attached gangsters’ properties worth Rs 13 crore. (Representational pic PTI)

The Noida police has claimed to have attached properties worth Rs 2 crore belonging to four gangsters in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Monday. Overall, the police have attached gangsters’ properties worth Rs 13 crore in three days, news agency PTI reported.

The attachment comes as part of the clampdown by Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on regional mafia. Monday was the third consecutive day when properties worth crores were attached.

“On instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh, properties of four gangsters were attached on Monday. Overall properties, including vehicles worth Rs 2 crore were attached,” Greater Noida DCP Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

The police action against mafia in western Uttar Pradesh started on Saturday following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives. The order came close on the heels of the gruesome killing of 8 cops in Kanpur during a raid to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey and his henchmen.

Police said properties, both movable and immovable, of gangsters have been attached.

The attached properties include two land plots estimated worth Rs 50 lakh and a car worth Rs 12 lakh of Singhraj in Bilaspur. Also, 5 cars worth Rs 60 lakh of Satbir Bansal, four vehicles worth Rs 68 lakh of Sumit Bhati and one canter truck worth Rs 10 lakh of Sundar Bhati were attached on Monday.

“The police action against the gangsters wil continue in future also,” DCP Singh said.

Earlier on Saturday and Sunday, properties worth Rs 11 crore were attached.

The crackdown is being carried out chiefly under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act. The law allows authorities to attach illegal properties to curb gangsters, mafias and criminals and their associates.