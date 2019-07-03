Yogi Adityanath gets tough on corrupt babus, nearly 600 tainted officials to face action

Adityanath last week said corrupt officials will be forced to take voluntary retirement. (File Photo)

Yogi Adityanath’s big anti-corruption move: In an apparent attempt to improve the image of his administration, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come down hard on corrupt officials. Nearly 600 such babus have come under the CM’s radar and action on 200 more is likely to be initiated soon.

In a first of its kind action of this scale, the Uttar Pradesh government has sent a list of over 200 tainted officials to the Centre recommending early retirement for them. Apart from this, the state government has also recommended strict departmental action against 400 other officials. For these officials, the government’s move broadly translates into no future promotions and immediate transfers. However, a final decision in this regard would be taken by the Centre.

“This is for the first time that the government has initiated action against 600 corrupt officials,” Hindi daily Amar Ujala quoted government spokesperson and minister Shrikant Sharma, as saying.

During a top-level review meeting at the state secretariat on June 20, CM Adityanath had warned of strict action against corrupt officials. The CM had categorically pointed out that such officials have no place in his government and that they should be given VRS immediately. Adityanath had also directed to prepare a list of officials with a questionable work record.

Last month, Adityanath had ordered forceful retirement of corrupt and non-performing police officers above the age of 50. Following the CM’s directives, ADG (establishment) Piyush Anand had sent a letter to all units of the UP Police asking for a list of such officers. Police officers who crossed the age of 50 on or before March 31, 2019 would be made to through the screening process triggering a panic in the department.

Last week, Yogi Adityanath had asked officials to reach office by 9.00 am, failing which action will be initiated against them.

“Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all the officials — district magistrates and superintendents of police — to reach their offices by 9.00 am. He has issued strict directions that all the officials must follow this with immediate effect, failing which action will be initiated against them,” the office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said in a tweet.