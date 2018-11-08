Yogi Adityanath confirms a grand statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya



A day after renaming Faizabad as Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday confirmed that a grand statue of Lord Ram will be built in the holy city and the preparation for it was in the final stage. The talks of the statue have been on for some time, and it was expected that the chief minister may make on the announcement on the eve of Diwali. However, the announcement did not come as the government was still in the process of finalising the project.

After the three-day Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath visited Ram janmbhoomi at the disputed site and also offered prayer at Hanumangarhi temple. Speaking about his visit, the chief minister said that there was a temple, there is a temple and there will always be one at this site. He also said that people have demanded a makeover to Ram Lalla and the state government was working on this.

When asked about his views on the construction of Ram Temple, he said: “We believe in the Constitutional system and we will do everything within the Constitutional limits.” Adityanath also inspected a probable location near Saryu river for a planned statue of Lord Ram.

According to a PTI report, Faizabad BJP president Awadhesh Pandey said that one of the probable sites for the statute is a patch of land between the Ram Ghat Halt and railway bridge on Saryu. Earlier, Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay had said that a proposal for the 151-meter tall statue on the banks of the Saryu river was before the government.

The chorus for Ram Temple has grown after the Supreme Court deferred the Ram Janmbhoomi hearings till January 2019. Earlier, the demand was limited from Hindu organisations such as RSS and VHP but now even some leaders from the BJP have started putting pressure to bring an ordinance to construct Ram Temple in Ayodhya.