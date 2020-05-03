  • MORE MARKET STATS

Yogi Adityanath blames Tablighi Jamaat members for spread of COVID-19

By: |
Updated: May 3, 2020 12:10:51 PM

Speaking at a programme of a news channel on Saturday, Adityanath said, "The role of Tablighi Jamaat was most condemnable. To get a disease is not a crime but to hide a disease which is infectious is definitely a crime. And this crime has been done by those associated with the Tablighi Jamaat."

Yogi Adityanath, Tablighi Jamaat members, COVID 19, uttar pradesh, Tablighi Jamaat, coronavirus cases in India, latest news of yogi adityanathThe chief minister said action would be taken against them for the “crime”. (File photo: IE)

Holding Tablighi Jamaat members responsible for the spread of COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that being infected with a virus is not a crime but to hide it is definitely one.

The chief minister said action would be taken against them for the “crime”. Speaking at a programme of a news channel on Saturday, Adityanath said, “The role of Tablighi Jamaat was most condemnable. To get a disease is not a crime but to hide a disease which is infectious is definitely a crime. And this crime has been done by those associated with the Tablighi Jamaat.”

Related News

Also read| Check Coronavirus latest updates here: 

“In Uttar Pradesh and other places where the spread of the coronavirus has been seen, Tablighi Jamaat is behind it. Had they not hidden the disease and went about like its carriers, then perhaps we would have controlled the coronavirus outbreak to a large extent,” he had said.

A Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in March in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area significantly contributed to the doubling of coronavirus cases in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Yogi Adityanath blames Tablighi Jamaat members for spread of COVID-19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Aarogya Setu app ‘sophisticated surveillance system’, says Rahul Gandhi; ‘New lie daily’, BJP hits back
2Delhi govt launches exercise to open liquor shops in non-containment zones
3Jalandhar cop tries to stop car during lockdown, dragged on bonnet | WATCH