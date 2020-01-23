‘Will teach vandals a lesson generations will remember’: Yogi Adityanath talks tough on CAA protests

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo/PTI)

Yogi Adityanath remarks on CAA protests: Taking a stern view of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a warning to those indulging in arson and vandalism and said that he will “teach them a lesson their generations will not forget”. Addressing a pro-CAA rally in Kanpur, CM Adityanath said that raising slogans of ‘Azadi’ (independence) was akin to conspiring against India and those raising these slogans in the protests against the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be booked under the sedition charge.

Hailing the government’s actions under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath said that while his first tenure was dedicated to setting right the basics for people’s welfare, the second term is witnessing big decisions like the CAA.

“Raising slogans of ‘Azadi’ in the name of protests will amount to sedition and the government will take strict action. It is unacceptable. People cannot be allowed to forge a conspiracy against India from Indian soil,” Adityanath said addressing the rally on Wednesday.

Also Read: Yogi Adityanath alleges opposition ‘giving money’ for arson, ‘sponsoring’ anti-CAA protests

The UP Chief Minister also took potshots at the women protesters who have been sitting on a dharna at Lucknow’s Husainabad clock tower against the CAA and NRC and said that the men are so scared after the government’s actions against rioters that they have fielded women in protests. “These women do not even know what they are protesting against. Women are being made to sit in dharnas while the men are sleeping in quilts at their homes,” Adityanath said.

He also trained guns at the Congress and other Opposition parties and accused them of using women as shields. “Congress, which is responsible for the partition, could have washed away their sins by supporting the CAA which offers citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. However, they and Left parties have chosen to speak in the language of the enemy of the state. They say that they will not sit quietly till they ensure the entry of ISI agents into the country,” he said.

The Adityanath government had acted swiftly to control incidents of violence that were triggered following the passage of the CAA in Parliament and imposed hefty penalties on those found guilty of arson and rioting, including seizure of their properties to recover the loss to government property.