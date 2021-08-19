Houses for Dalits and poor on land confiscated from mafia in UP, announces CM Yogi Adityanath

InFebruary, Yogi said that the Uttar Pradesh revenue department has so far freed 67,000 acres of land from the land mafia during the tenure of his government.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced that the state government will build houses for Dalits and the poor on the land confiscated from the mafia. The announcement was made by the chief minister in the state assembly.

In February this year, Adityanath had told the Legislative Council that the Uttar Pradesh revenue department has so far freed 67,000 acres of land from the land mafia during the tenure of the current government and priority has been given to make sports grounds on it.

In a response to a question raised by MLC Suresh Kumar Tripathi, CM Adityanath had said, “After this government was formed in 2017, an anti-land mafia task force was constituted to free public and private land grabbed under the patronage of those who were in power and using other tricks. The task force has so far freed 67,000 acres of land of the revenue department.”

“Priority has been given to sports grounds, whether under the sports department, the youth welfare department or under the MGNREGA. Our effort is that the sports grounds should be made at the panchayat level. If the land is found near primary or upper primary schools, then children will get space for themselves and villagers will also get space for holding public programmes,” he had added.

The chief minister also announced hike in dearness allowance of government employees to 28 per cent from the previous 17 per cent, adding that the honorarium to Anganwadi Workers/Anganwadi Helpers will also be enhanced.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday presented a supplementary budget of Rs 7,301.52 crore in the state Legislative Assembly for financial year 2021-22 to meet additional expenditure. Of this, Rs 3,000 crore has been allocated to create job opportunities in the state.

The slew of decisions come ahead of the much-anticipated assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, which are scheduled to be held early next year.