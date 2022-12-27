scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Yogi Adityanath announces Commission to provide OBC reservation, says will move SC if required

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday quashed a draft notification by the UP government and ordered it to conduct the urban local body polls in the state without OBC reservation.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Yogi Adityanath announces Commission to provide OBC reservation, says will move SC if required
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (File Image)

The Uttar Pradesh government will set up a commission to provide reservations to citizens of Other Backward Classes for the urban local body elections in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted on Tuesday. The statement by the UP Chief Minister came shortly after the Allahabad High Court quashed the state government’s draft notification on urban local body elections and ordered it to hold the polls without reservation for the OBCs.

Taking to Twitter, CM Adityanath wrote that the state government will also move the Supreme Court against the High Court if required. “The Uttar Pradesh government will set up a commission for the urban local general body elections to provide reservation to citizens of Other Backward Classes based on the triple test. The urban general body elections will only be concluded after that is done,” the Chief Minister said in his tweet.

Also Read

“If necessary, the State Government will also appeal in the Hon’ble Supreme Court after considering all the legal aspects regarding the decision of the Hon’ble High Court,” the CM tweeted.

Earlier today, a division bench of Justices DK Upadhyay and Saurav Lavania quashed the draft notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh government on December 5 for reservation of Other Backward Classes in the urban local body elections.

Also Read

The High Court’s verdict came on pleas that challenged the preparation of the OBC reservation draft and claimed that it was prepared without following the triple test formula prescribed by the Supreme Court.

More Stories on
Yogi Adityanath

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 05:08:42 pm