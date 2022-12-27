Yogi Adityanath announces Commission to provide OBC reservation, says will move SC if required

The Uttar Pradesh government will set up a commission to provide reservations to citizens of Other Backward Classes for the urban local body elections in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted on Tuesday. The statement by the UP Chief Minister came shortly after the Allahabad High Court quashed the state government’s draft notification on urban local body elections and ordered it to hold the polls without reservation for the OBCs.

Taking to Twitter, CM Adityanath wrote that the state government will also move the Supreme Court against the High Court if required. “The Uttar Pradesh government will set up a commission for the urban local general body elections to provide reservation to citizens of Other Backward Classes based on the triple test. The urban general body elections will only be concluded after that is done,” the Chief Minister said in his tweet.

“If necessary, the State Government will also appeal in the Hon’ble Supreme Court after considering all the legal aspects regarding the decision of the Hon’ble High Court,” the CM tweeted.

Earlier today, a division bench of Justices DK Upadhyay and Saurav Lavania quashed the draft notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh government on December 5 for reservation of Other Backward Classes in the urban local body elections.

The High Court’s verdict came on pleas that challenged the preparation of the OBC reservation draft and claimed that it was prepared without following the triple test formula prescribed by the Supreme Court.