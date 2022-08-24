Yogendra Yadav breaks silence on calls made to AAP MLAs in 2013: ‘What Paramjit Katyal said was true’ 

Reacting to an old video of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Paramjit Singh Katyal where he claimed that he was asked to call AAP MLAs in the name of BJP on the orders of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ex-AAP leader Yogendra Yadav vouched for the veracity of the incident, saying Katyal had told him about this seven years ago.

The incident, along with others, were the major reasons why many got disillusioned with the AAP, Yadav added.

“Paramjit had given me information about the incident seven years back. I had inquired and found that what he was saying was true. On the orders of Arvind Kejriwal, in December 2013, his own MLA was called in the name of BJP. This was one of the many reasons why we got disillusioned with the AAP leadership,” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

The old video resurfaced after BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted it on August 23.

Sharing the video, Malviya asked, “If Arvind Kejriwal is done nominating Satyendra Jain for Padma Vibhushan, Sisodia for Bharat Ratna and himself for Oscars, he should explain why the new liquor excise policy was reversed immediately after inquiry was ordered, how much bribe was received, total loss to Delhi government (sic)?”

The video showed an interview of Katyal for a documentary where he recalled an incident from 2013, when he was sitting at a tea stall at the Dehi border and he was given two SIM cards to call AAP members saying that he was calling from Nitin Gadkari’s office or Arun Jaitley’s office.

Further, a list of names of possible winning candidates was given, mentioning that they might switch parties. Katyal had claimed that he was asked to make the calls offering the MLAs Rs 35 lakh. He further alleged that the had the leaders accepted the offer, there was a plan in place.

He went on to say that as he was making the calls, he saw CM Kejriwal on the TV screen and that moment it struck him, what he was doing.

The video comes in the backdrop of Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claiming that he was “offered the CM’s post” by the BJP and closure of all cases, if he switched to the saffron party.

“I have received a message from the BJP — leave AAP and join BJP. We will ensure that all cases by CBI and ED against you are shut. My reply to BJP — I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap and a Rajput. I am ready to get beheaded but can never bow down before conspirators and corrupt people. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do,” Sisodia said.