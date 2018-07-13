Yogendra Yadav on I-T raids at hospitals linked to family: Attempt to intimidate, silence farmer activists

Yadav said that the agitations planned against the state government on two issues will continue regardless of the outcome of the raids. (Express file)

Swarajya India chief Yogendra Yadav has said that his planned campaigns on the issues of MSP and stopping the sale of liquor in villages will continue regardless of the political intimidation that he claims he has been subjected to through Income Tax raids at two hospitals in Haryana’s Rewari linked to his family.

The searches that began on Wednesday morning and went on till Thursday evening have led to the seizure of around Rs 27 lakh cash and recovery of transaction receipts of about Rs 15 crore, suspected to be unaccounted for, an I-T department official said on Thursday. Officials have also found alleged documents related to the purchase of land by the hospital group’s owners in the past, using a purported cash amount of Rs 93 lakh. This transaction is under investigation now, officials said.

Speaking to FinancialExpress.com soon after the raids ended, Yadav said that the agitations planned against the state government on two issues will continue regardless of the outcome of the raids.

“We had decided that we would carry out agitations in Rewari on two issues. One was on the MSP. We had announced that we would start a signature campaign in villages to request the Chief Minister to do procurement in our district well in time because crops in our district come a little earlier. We had started a signature campaign on this to the Chief Minister. That will certainly go on,” Yadav said.

“The second was another signature campaign in the villages to request the village panchayat to pass a resolution to not allow liquor thekas inside the panchayat boundaries. Both these campaigns will go on.”

Ever since the raids began, Yadav has maintained that his family is bearing the brunt of his political activities against the BJP government in Haryana and that the action by the Income Tax department is an attempt to intimidate and silence him. “There are 150-odd hospitals in Rewari, how many of them have faced Income Tax raids in the last five years? How many doctors have been searched in the last 5 years? Of course, this is political,” he said.

While maintaining that the law should take its course, Yadav has alleged conspiracy in the choice of the two hospitals run by his sisters. “It comes only two days after I complete a yatra there and announce a major programme of action in that district. And it comes two days before a major consultation of farmers which happens on Friday in which the farmers decide their agenda for agitation.

“This is an attempt to intimidate people in Rewari and a message to farmer activists throughout the country,” Yadav said.

On the other hand, Income tax department officials have said that they have got “vital leads” on the purchase of a diamond jewellery by Yogendra Yadav’s nephew Gautam Yadav, the main partner in the hospital group, from Nirav Modi’s firm. According to a PTI report, the officials alleged that Gautam paid Rs 3.25 lakh in cash, out of the total Rs 6.50 lakh, for purchase of the jewellery from the diamantaire Nirav Modi’s firm.

Gautam has told the agency that while purchasing the lone diamond ring from the Nirav Modi group about two years back, he had “given his PAN number and it was a genuine transaction.”

Yadav, while speaking to FinancialExpress.com, said he wasn’t privy to the details of the search operations and that the matter was now between the assessees and the tax authorities.

Asked if he had anything to say on the support he has received from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the matter, Yadav said he has no comments to offer. “I received support from a lot of people. I have tweeted that I received support from several quarters, both expected and unexpected, and I am grateful to them.” Yogendra Yadav, a founder member of the Aam Aadmi Party had a bitter fallout with the Delhi Chief Minister before his exit from the party.