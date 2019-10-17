Yoga guru Ramdev pitches for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya

This is not the first time that Ramdev has spoken on the construction of the Ram temple. (File image)

Yoga guru Ramdev on Thursday pitched for the construction of Ram temple at Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. The yoga guru claimed that the whole world knew that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya. Ramdev also said that the final verdict of the Ayodhya issue was impending and he was hopeful that the temple will be constructed at the disputed site.

This is not the first time that Ramdev has spoken on the construction of the Ram temple. Earlier this year, Ramdev had asserted that the construction of the temple was linked to the nation’s pride. He also claimed that Lord Ram was the ancestor of both Hindus and Muslims.

“I firmly believe that Ram mandir must be built in Ayodhya. If not in Ayodhya, where would you build it? It is obvious that it will not come up at Mecca, Madina or Vatican City,” PTI had quoted Baba Ramdev as saying in February.

Last year on November 16, the Yoga guru had urged the central government to bring a law in Parliament on this regard. A similar demand has also been made by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Earlier in the day, RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya said that Ram Temple is not a political issue but a matter of faith for the entire nation.

Senior BJP leader and Karnataka Tourism Minister C T Ravi have expressed confidence of getting justice from the apex court. Ravi added that there was no need to provide any evidence to prove that the disputed site in Ayodhya was the “Ram Janmabhoomi.”

“The whole country is awaiting the judgment, I’m also waiting for it. Our feeling is that(disputed site) is the Ram janmabhoomi and there is no need for any evidence for it. For thousands of years we have been living with that trust,” PTI quoted Ravi as saying.