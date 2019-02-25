Yoga guru Ramdev may head country’s first government recognised Vedic education board

By: | Published: February 25, 2019 6:13 PM

"Three proposals were received by the selection panel including one from Patanjali, the Amity Group and Pune-based Maharashtra Institute of Technology. Patanjali Group has also promised to provide a funding of Rs 21 crore for the development of the board," according to a source.

The panel's recommendation to the HRD Ministry will be considered by the governing council of the Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedavidya Pratishthan (MSRVP).

Yoga guru Ramdev may head the country’s first government-recognised board of Vedic education with a proposal from his Patanjali trust being recommended by a selection committee. The panel’s recommendation to the HRD Ministry will be considered by the governing council of the Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedavidya Pratishthan (MSRVP). The MSRVP which is an autonomous body under the HRD Ministry for promotion of Vedic education and is headed by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The selection panel headed by National Book Trust (NBT) chairman Govind Prasad Sharma, will forward its recommendation to the HRD Ministry, which is likely to make a decision next week.

