Yet to meet Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot advises loyalist MLAs to ‘forget, forgive and move on’

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot was sacked from the deputy CM post last month after he revolted against Ashok Gehlot.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday advised MLAs who have been loyal to him over the past month or so to ‘forget and forgive’ whatever misunderstandings occurred within the ranks in the last one month and move on. His comment comes amidst reports of MLAs loyal to Gehlot being miffed over the party’s decision to allow the return of Sachin Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs back to the fold.

“The Congress’s fight is to save democracy under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. In the past one month, whatever internal discord happened within the Congress party, we have to, for the state, for the country and for the people of Rajasthan, move on with the spirit of forget-and-forgive,” Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

As many as 18 Congress MLAs led by Sachin Pilot had rebelled against Ashok Gehlot last month. The MLAs returned to the party fold on Monday after Pilot was given an assurance by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to look into his grievances.

According to reports, the Congress high command has deputed MP and general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal to be its representative at the legislature party meeting in Jaipur. The meeting is likely to be attended by Sachin Pilot and others.

Gehlot and Pilot have not come face-to-face yet. The two leaders are likely to face each other at the CLP meeting later today. The CLP meeting has been called to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Assembly session, slated from Friday.

Gehlot’s latest tweet indicates that he was ready to take back the rebels and fall in with the wishes of the Congress high command who had been keen on retaining Sachin Pilot.

Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur on Tuesday, ending his month-long rebellion. The truce came after he met with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday for two hours.