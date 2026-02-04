The father of three minor sisters who died after jumping from the ninth floor of their apartment in Ghaziabad has claimed that an online task-based game played by the girls listed suicide as its final goal. “There were 50 tasks. Yesterday was the last one. We had no idea.” These were the heartbreaking words of Chetan Kumar, who spoke to India Today after the tragic incident came to light.

Police are currently investigating the tragedy as a possible case linked to a Korean online game that gave players task-based challenges. Initial findings suggest the middle sister played a central role in coordinating the activities. She reportedly acted as the “leader,” giving instructions and deciding how the tasks were carried out.

Police believe all three sisters completed the game’s challenges together, including the final act. “One of them was guiding the others,” an officer said.

Ghaziabad sisters’ tragic deaths linked to online game

Speaking to India Today, the girls’ father said he never suspected his daughters were involved in anything dangerous. “They used to play a Korean game. We had no idea about it. Yesterday was the final task,” he said. “They never told us anything. We did not understand what was happening in their lives.”

In another interview, Kumar said, “They had told me, ‘Papa, we cannot leave Korean. Korean is our life. Korean is everything to us. You cannot separate us from it. We will give up our lives.’ I have just seen the suicide note. This is very tragic,” the father said, urging other parents to closely watch their children’s online activity.

Recounting the night of the incident, he said he and his wife were sleeping in separate rooms when the girls came out, claiming they were going to drink water.

“They had phones in their hands at that time. They threw their phones behind and jumped. Later, the police took the phones away,” he said. The incident happened around 1:45 am on Wednesday.

Police said the sisters used a small two-step ladder to reach the spot from which they jumped. Investigators believe this may have been part of the instructions in the game’s final task. “This does not appear accidental. We are checking every angle,” an officer said, as they examine whether the act followed a particular pattern.

Ghaziabad sisters’ death: Digital evidence under scrutiny

The girls’ mobile phones have been seized and sent for forensic analysis. Investigators are looking into chat histories, app usage, and online contacts to find out who introduced the sisters to the game and whether anyone was remotely directing them. “We are trying to trace who motivated them and who kept assigning tasks,” a senior officer said.

Suicide note found

A note was recovered from the flat, reportedly containing the words: “Mummy Papa sorry.” Police are studying it to understand the sisters’ state of mind before the tragedy. The note, reportedly written by one of the sisters, asked that “everything written in the diary” be read, saying, “all of it is true.” It also said, “I’m really sorry, sorry papa.”