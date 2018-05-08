‘Yes, why not’! Rahul Gandhi ‘stakes claim’ for Prime Minister post in 2019. (Source: PTI)

The General Elections scheduled to be held next year will likely be a direct contest between Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if a statement by the former is to be believed. The Congress president on Tuesday expressed his willingness to become the prime minister after 2019 General Elections. Addressing an event in Bengaluru, the Congress president also added that Congress will emerge as the single largest party in 2019.

“Yes, why not”, the Congress president said at the event when asked whether he can become PM in 2019 if Congress is the single largest party. This is probably for the first time when the Congress president has made his PM ambition clear.