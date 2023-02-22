‘Yeh Bharat hai, aap Bihar mein hain’: Nitish Kumar interrupts farmer’s speech for use of English words – WATCH

This is India and you are in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told a young farmer midway into his speech at a public event in Patna where the state government had invited a group of farmers to share their ideas and success stories in the field of agriculture.

The “unnecessary” use of “English words” in the speech by Amit Kumar, a Lakhisarai-based farmer, is what is believed to have put off the Chief Minister.

“Kheti karte hain…Kheti to aam aadmi karta hai na ji…Aapko yahan bulaya gaya hai sujhav dene ke liye aur aap aadha angrezi bol rahe hain. England hai yeh? Arre yeh Bharat hai na ji? Aur yeh Bihar hai. Jab se Corona aaya hai…sab mobile pe jo dekhne laga hai…Apni purani bhasha ko bhool jaa raha hai.. Naya naya shabd bol raha hai.. (You are a farmer…Farming is a profession of the common man… You have been called here to offer your suggestions but you are speaking half the things in English. Is this England? This is India, and we are in Bihar. (I have seen) since the onset of Coronavirus, people have taken to mobile phones and started to forget their own language…speak new words,” Nitish said.

The incident took place during a function organised to mark the launch of the state’s 4th agriculture roadmap. Amit Kumar was among a group of farmers who were invited by the state government to share their entrepreneurial journey in agriculture. Amit Kumar’s speech was interspersed with words like food production, incentivisation, and consumption, among others.

Not even midway into his speech, a visibly unsettled Chief Minister grabbed hold of a microphone and launched a scathing diatribe against the young management graduate from Pune. Flustered by the unexpected rap, Amit apologised and carried on with his speech only to be interrupted again over the use of the term ‘government schemes’.

“Do you people know that I have done engineering? I completed my studies in English only. That is a different thing when you are supposed to learn and teach. What is the need to speak English over here when you are along with your own people and in your own state?” the CM said, interjecting again.

Amit then proceeded to complete his speech. Neither him nor any other participant used an English word in their speeches till the end of the programme.

The opposition BJP, however, latched on to the incident and criticised the Chief Minister for his conduct. “Is CM Nitish Kumar annoyed with the English language itself or with its usage by the subalterns? His objection to the use of English words in a public address is absolutely ridiculous,” said Nikhil Anand, the OBC Morcha national general secretary of the BJP.