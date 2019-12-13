Rare bonhomie! Yediyurappa visits Siddaramaiah at Bengaluru hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited Siddaramaiah at a hospital in Bengaluru. (Photo/BJP4Karnataka)

Yediyurappa visits Siddaramaiah at hospital: Keeping the political differences aside, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited Siddaramaiah at a hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday to enquire about the Congress leader’s health after he underwent angioplasty. The BJP’s Karnataka unit shared a photo of the two leaders on Twitter showing them having a hearty laugh. State ministers KS Eshwarappa and Basavaraja Bommai also accompanied Yediyurappa during the courtesy call.

“One feels like watching this bonhomie again & again! CM @BSYBJP called on former CM @siddaramaiah at hospital to enquire about His health,” the BJP said in its tweet, adding,” Keeping politics aside, the leaders shared jokes in friendly atmosphere in the presence of Ministers Sri @ikseshwarappa & Sri @BSBommai.”

Siddaramaiah’s son Yatindra told news agency ANI that his father underwent angioplasty on the advice of doctors after he complained of problem of chest pain on Wednesday night.

Siddaramaiah and Yediyurappa share an intense rivarly as far as Karnataka politics is concerned. Siddaramaiah, who is the Congress legislature party leader, had stepped down from his position after the party suffered a drubbing in the recent bypolls. The Congress managed to win just two seats of the 15 where by-elections were held earlier this month. It’s former ally the JD(S), which has three seats earlier, could not win even a single seat.

Siddaramaiah had even claimed that the BJP used money power to trigger the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in July last year. As many has 17 Congress and JD(S) MLAs had revolted resulting in the collapse of HD Kumaraswamy-led government. The MLAS were later disqualified from the Assembly.

Last month, Yediyurappa had threatened that his party will file a defamation case against Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy over their alleged claim that the saffron party used money to ‘buy’ the rebel MLAs.