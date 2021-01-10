  • MORE MARKET STATS

BS Yediyurappa in Delhi, to meet Amit Shah to discuss state politics, finalise by-poll candidates

Updated: Jan 10, 2021 12:59 PM

The chief minister, however, did not divulge if they would also deliberate on the much-awaited cabinet rejig in the state. "I am going to discuss the political situation in Karnataka," the CM told reporters after landing in Delhi.

BS Yediyurappa, amit shahThe BJP leader said while his appointment with the home minister is confirmed, he will also try to meet JP Nadda, the party's national president. (Photo source: ANI)

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who reached here Sunday morning, said he will meet Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the state’s political scenario and also finalise candidates for the upcoming parliamentary and assembly by-polls.

“Recently, we won the gram panchayat elections in a very big way. Within a month’s time, we are going to face two parliamentary and an assembly by-polls. We have to finalise the candidates. We will discuss all these issues with Amit Shah and other important leaders,” he added.

The BJP leader said while his appointment with the home minister is confirmed, he will also try to meet JP Nadda, the party’s national president.

Asked about the steps taken to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the chief minister said, “In Karnataka, the COVID-19 situation is under control. We are taking all precautions.”

