Yediyurappa govt heading into crisis? Amid reports of dissent, Siddaramaiah claims many disgruntled BJP MLAs met him

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has made an explosive claim that a few MLAs of the ruling BJP had met him to express dissatisfaction over the functioning of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

“Many disgruntled BJP lawmakers have met me and, of course, expressed their displeasure,” Siddaramaiah tweeted, creating a flutter within the BJP ranks in the state.

The MLAs, he claimed, said all is not well with the BSY government and alleged that his son BY Vijayendra is the de facto Chief Minister and is interfering with the functioning of the government.

“There are differences in government, their MLAs met me. They also complained to me that not all is well with the BJP government. Yediyurappa is just acting as the Chief Minister for namesake but in reality, his son Vijayendra is working and giving approvals for everything,” he said during a press conference.

Although Siddaramaiah maintained that the Congress doesn’t want to destabilise the BJP government, he said that dissent will continue and “we are not responsible if the government collapses”.

“There is no surprise if this government collapses. We will wait and watch,” he said.

Siddaramaiah’s remarks are significant as there have been several reports of dissent brewing within the BJP ranks in the state and some north Karnataka MLAs meeting over dinner. Ministerial aspirations of some MLAs and Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council berths for themselves are said to have triggered the discontent. Over a dozen party MLAs, mostly from north Karnataka met at senior MLA Umesh Katti’s city residence over food last Thursday as a part of tactic to mount pressure on BS Yediyurappa to expand the cabinet and offer them ministerial roles. North Karnataka leaders such as Umesh V Katti, Chitradurga MLA GH Thippareddy and Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and others had attended the meet.

Meanwhile, state minister and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa has responded to the Congress leader’s claims saying, “Siddaramaiah is daydreaming that BJP MLAs will support him and destabilise the BJP government, which is never going to happen.”

Yediyurappa returned to the helm of affairs in the state after a dramatic turn of events that unfolded in July last year following resignations by over a dozen Congress and JD(S) MLAs that triggered the collapse of HD Kumaraswamy led 14-month-old government.