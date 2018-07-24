Year after Doklam standoff, Bhutan hosts China minister for talks; India keeps an eye

Prime Minister Tobgay had briefed India about Bhutan’s current state of relations with China during his visit earlier this month.

In a significant development, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou is in Bhutan in what is the first high-level visit by a Chinese official after last year’s much-highlighted Doklam standoff between the Indian army and People’s Liberation Army. The Vice Foreign Minister has met Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, The Indian Express quoted Bhutanese officials as saying.

Kong and his Bhutanese counterpart Damcho Dorji held discussions on “matters of mutual interest”, the official said. Bhutan, however, had kept India “in the loop” about the development. Kong, whose position is equivalent to that of India’s Foreign Secretary, had visited India twice in last six months. The visit comes at a crucial time as polling in this Himalayan country is set to take place in October.

Prime Minister Tobgay had briefed India about Bhutan’s current state of relations with China during his visit earlier this month. Notably, Bhutan has formal diplomatic relations with 53 countries. However, Thimphu does not have official bilateral relations with its northern neighbour. The Chinese Ambassador to India liaises with Bhutanese Ambassador in New Delhi for official communication.

Apart from this, China and Bhutan are in negotiations to resolve border issues. So far, 24 rounds of boundary talks have taken place. Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui had visited Thimphu in January 2017.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam from June 16 last year after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. The face-off ended on August 28.

Earlier this year, junior Defence Minister Subhash Bhamre had said the situation along India’s border with China is “sensitive” and it has the potential to escalate. “At the Line of Actual Control the situation is sensitive as incidents of patrolling, transgression and standoffs have a potential of escalation,” he said. “While confidence-building measures are being enhanced, we shall continue to take all action deemed necessary to ensure the sanctity of LAC,” the minister of state for the defence said.

In January, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said the time had come for India to shift its focus from borders with Pakistan to the frontier with China, indicating that situation along it was worrying.

The nearly 4,000-km-long border between the two countries is referred to as Line of Actual Control (LAC). There were a few reports that China has been keeping its troops in north Doklam and significantly ramping up its infrastructure in the disputed area.