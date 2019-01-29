Yacht boat on Krishna River catches fire in Andhra Pradesh, watch video

Yatch boat on Krishna River catches fire in Andhra Pradesh (ANI)

Yacht boat caught fire at Krishna River near Tadepalli village of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. No one got injured in the incident.

In a video published by ANI, the yacht can be seen docked at Krishna River in Guntur, while the roof of the boat can be seen blazing, and a few people trying to douse it off. A portion of the roof caught fire, due to electric short circuit. The people put off the fire by pouring buckets of water.

The boat owner called the fire station right after the incident happened. In the video, people can be seen cleaning the deck of the boat after the fire was put off.

SFO of Vijayawada fire station, P Visweswar Reddy told ANI, “The boat, which is worth 1 crore, is owned by S Sudhakar Rao. On Monday afternoon around 1:30 pm when the boat was ashore, the roof caught fire because of a short circuit.” “Sudhakar Rao called the local fire station immediately after the fire broke out. The workers of the boat tried to put off the fire, as it was minor and they were later joined by the firefighters,” he added.

The boat has suffered an estimated loss of Rs 50,000. Reportedly no one was on the boat during the time of the incident. However, no police case has been filed in the Yacht boat fire case yet.