Yasin Malik to face trial in 1990 IAF personnel killing case, hearing to begin October 1

Yasin Malik, who has been arrested by NIA in connection with a terror funding case, is currently lodged at the Delhi’s high-security Tihar jail.

Three decades after four Indian Air Force (IAF) officers were allegedly killed by terrorists of a group owned by Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Yasin Malik, the stage is set for the commencement of hearing in the case. News agency ANI reported that the hearing in the case involving the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief will begin from October 1. The hearing will be held at a Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court in Jammu.

A case was filed against Malik for allegedly killing 4 IAF personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar on January 25, 1990. The court has issued summons to Malik and three others for the firing incident which claimed the lives of IAF officers. Four IAF employees, Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, were killed in firing by JKLF terrorists.

The CBI had filed two chargesheets in the case against Malik before the TADA court in Jammu on August 31, 1990. However, the TADA court granted a stay on the trial in 1995 as Srinagar had no designated TADA court to conduct trial at that time.

Malik, who has been arrested by NIA in connection with a terror funding case, is currently lodged at the Delhi’s high-security Tihar jail.