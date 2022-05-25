Yasin Malik sentenced to life imprisonment in terror funding case, Rs 10 lakh fine imposed

A special NIA court on Wednesday sentenced Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik to life imprisonment in a terror funding case. Special Judge Praveen Singh at Delhi’s Patiala House Court also imposed a fine of over Rs 10 lakh on Malik, who had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Earlier today, demanding death penalty for Malik, the National Investigation Agency had told Special Judge Praveen Singh in in-chamber proceedings that Malik was responsible for the Kashmiri exodus since the early 1990s. On the other hand, the amicus curiae appointed by the court to assist Malik, sought minimum punishment, i.e., life imprisonment in the matter.

On the point of sentence, news agency PTI quoted sources saying that Malik submitted that he would not “beg” for mercy, and that court could decide at its discretion.

Malik had on May 10 told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him that included sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

The court had, meanwhile, formally framed the charges against Kashmiri separatist leaders including Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, and Naval Kishore Kapoor.

The charge sheet was also filed against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, who have been declared proclaimed offenders (PO) in the case.

Malik has been sentenced as follows:

Section 120 B IPC — 10 years, Rs 10,000 fine

Section 121A — 10 years, Rs 10,000 fine

Section 13 UAPA — 5 years

Section 15 UAPA — 10 years

Section 17 UAPA — life imprisonment, fine 10 lakh

Section 18 UAPA — 10 years, Rs 10,000 fine

Section 20 UAPA — 10 years, Rs 10,000 fine

Section 38, 39 UAPA — 5 years, Rs 5,000 fine

NIA chargesheet in terror funding case

The NIA, in its chargesheet, had claimed that various terrorist organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Jammu, and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), etc., incited violence in the Valley and carried out attacks on civilians and security forces with the support of Pakistani spy agency ISI.

The central probe agency also alleged that in 1993, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) was formed to give a political front to secessionist activities.

The NIA charge sheet submitted before the court that the central government received credible information that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Amir of Jammat-ud-Dawah, and the secessionist and separatist leaders including the members of the Hurriyat Conference have been acting in connivance with active militants of proscribed terrorist organizations like HM, LeT, etc. for raising, receiving and collecting funds domestically and abroad through various illegal channels including hawala.

The NIA also alleged that this was done for funding separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and as such, they have entered into a larger conspiracy for causing disruption in the valley by way of pelting stones on security forces, systematically burning schools, damage to public property and waging war against India.