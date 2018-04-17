Yashwant Sinha’s latest salvo has a warning for the BJP ahead of 2019: Is Narendra Modi listening?

Yashwant Sinha has warned that with only one regular Budget remaining before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Modi government would find it “difficult to show results”.

Months after giving the central government a tongue-lashing over the state of Indian economy, former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha has lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again. Sinha has claimed that the government seems to “have lost its way and the confidence of the voters.” In an opinion piece penned for The Indian Express, Sinha has warned that with only one regular Budget remaining before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Modi government would find it “difficult to show results”.

Sinha articulated his views on an array of issues, including the economic situation, women’s safety, foreign policy, internal democracy, Supreme Court judges row as well as issues pertaining to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Sinha has claimed that there have been some minor successes, but the big failures overshadow them completely. Sinha has exhorted BJP MPs to give serious consideration to the issues at hand and gather the courage to “speak up and save democracy and the country”.

Sinha has also appealed to senior party leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi “to take a stand in the national interest and ensure that the values they have made such unparalleled sacrifices to uphold are protected and preserved for future generations and corrective steps are taken in time.”

Lashing out at BJP masterminds and tacticians behind the party’s poll successes, Sinha said, “Today, it appears as if winning elections by controlling the means of communication, especially the media and social media, is the sole purpose of our party and even that is threatened seriously now.” Citing the vote share in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sinha said while BJP had secured only 31 per cent votes, 69 per cent was polled against it. “So, if the opposition unites, you will be nowhere,” he said.

In his column last year, Sinha had blamed Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for the “mess” in the state of economic affairs. Sinha had claimed that the economy is on a downward spiral and is unlikely to revive by the 2019 elections. A “hard landing appears inevitable”, he had said. He also alleged that “many people in the party” were “not speaking up out of fear”.

The central government had then vehemently denied charges made by Sinha and fielded the veteran leader’s son to counter him on charges against the ruling dispensation. The BJP veteran’s son Jayanat Sinha, who was then Minister of State for Finance, wrote an article defending the Centre’s policies. “Unfortunately, these articles draw sweeping conclusions from a narrow set of facts, and quite simply miss the fundamental structural reforms that are transforming the economy,” Jayant, who is presently the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, had said.