Yashwant Sinha permitted to enter Srinagar, may meet detained leaders

Yashwant Sinha (File photo: PTI)

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha was on Friday allowed to enter Srinagar, almost two months after he was sent back from the city airport after the abrogation of Article 370 from the erstwhile state. Apart from him, civil society activist Kapil Kak, journalist Bharat Bhushan and former bureaucrat Wajahat Habibullah were also allowed to enter the city.

Earlier in the day, Sinha had tweeted, “On way to Srinagar, Kashmir with the Concerned Citizens Group to make an independent assessment of the situation on the ground and the economic loss caused by govt’s action. Hope will be allowed to enter.”

The four-member team is in Srinagar to assess the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir, after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. They are also likely to meet detained leaders. The former state of Jammu and Kashmir has been carved into two Union Territories. Jammu and Kashmir is one and Ladakh the other.

Ever since restrictions were imposed in the valley, a number of Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Sitharam Yechury were not allowed to move out of Srinagar airport. Recently, a European Union delegation was allowed to enter the city, which led to uproar from Opposition parties. However, the Centre rubbished the allegations as visits by these parliamentarians in their personal capacity. Some of the visiting MEPs had suggested that Opposition leaders must be allowed in the city to take stock of the situation.

Among leaders who have been detained include former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. Time and again Opposition leaders have been seeking their release. Government has maintained that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is stable and there is nothing to worry about.

However, on Friday, a number of business establishments and shops remained closed in Kashmir for the third successive day after a brief return to normalcy, PTI reported. As per officials, posters had appeared on Wednesday, warning shopkeepers and public transport operators at several places in the city and as well as several parts of the Valley and called for a shutdown.