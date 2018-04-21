Yashwant Sinha drops bombshell, ends all ties with BJP

Yashwant Sinha quits BJP. (Source: ANI)

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha, on Saturday, announced that he is quitting the party. Speaking at an event in Patna, Sinha dropped the bombshell on BJP and alleged that news reports against the government are killed. “Today I am taking ‘sanyas’ from any kind of party politics, today I am ending all ties with the BJP,” he said. Sinha, who had served as the Finance Minister in the Vajpayee government, also attacked the government, saying the democratic institutions are being undermined. He said that the Election Commission of India is now not independent anymore.

Sinha also blasted the government over its failure to run the Parliament in the Budget Session. He said that the government didn’t care the Budget Session was being stalled. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired not even a single meeting with opposition to discuss their issues,” he said.

Sinha said that he will now work on ‘saving democracy in the country’. He also said that he will not join any other political party. “I am not going to be a member of any other political party,” Sinha (80), said.

The BJP leader has been at the loggerheads with the government for last few months over various issues. He had openly criticised the government over its decision to scrap Ra 500 and Rs 1,000 notes from the economy and hasty implementation of the GST. After BJP’s 2014 win, Sinha along with senior leaders including LK Advani, MM Joshi were sidelined by the party and made the members of the ‘margdarshak mandal’.

Sinha made this announcement at a meeting of his Rashtra Manch in Patna. The meeting was attended by leaders of Congress, RJD, AAP, TMC, Samajwadi Party, RLD. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and dissent BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha were also present. Sinha had formed ‘Rashtra Manch’ — an apolitical forum, in January to highlight anti-people policies of the government.