Yashwant Sinha calls on Omar Abdullah, discusses prevailing situation in Jammu & Kashmir

Sinha called on Abdullah at the former chief minister’s residence here, a National Conference spokesperson said. (Reuters)

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha today called on National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah and discussed the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The state was placed under Governor’s rule on Wednesday, a day after the BJP withdrew support to its alliance partner PDP, prompting Mehbooba Mufti to resign as chief minister. Sinha called on Abdullah at the former chief minister’s residence here, a National Conference spokesperson said. He said Sinha discussed the prevailing situation in the state as well as recent political developments with Abdullah.

According to the spokesperson, Sinha said the restoration of peace, a democratic and representative system of governance in the state was of utmost importance. Abdullah told Sinha that restoration of normalcy in the state remained his party’s foremost concern and that relief is provided to the people, the spokesperson said.

Announcing withdrawal of support to the coalition on Tuesday, the BJP said it had become “untenable” for the party to continue in the alliance government in Jammu and Kashmir. Both Congress and National Conference said they will not join hands with any party to form government in the state.