Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Shivpuri election result Live: Congress or BJP, who will win this time

Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Shivpuri election result Live: Scindia is the aunt of Congress heavyweight Jyotiraditya Scindia and sister of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Shivpuri election result Live: Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia is seeking a re-election from Shivpuri. The Congress has fielded youngster Siddhartha Lada from the seat. Scindia is the aunt of Congress heavyweight Jyotiraditya Scindia and sister of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. Scindia has won the seat a number of times in past. However, an anti-incumbency the state is likely to have an impact on the voters here.

Scindia is known for her flamboyant public speeches. Recently, she had reportedly walked out of party’s state executive meeting where key BJP dignitaries were present.

Rajasthan election: Find Complete list of winners below

1: AJMER NORTH

2: AJMER SOUTH

3: BEAWAR

4: KEKRI

5: KISHANGARH

6: MASUDA

7(a) : NASIRABAD

8: PUSHKAR

ALWAR

1: ALWAR RURAL

2: ALWAR URBAN

3: BANSUR

4: BEHROR

5: KATHUMAR

6: KISHANGARH BAS

7: MUNDAWAR

8: RAJGARH-LAXMANGARH

9: RAMGARH

10: THANAGAZI

11: TIJARA

BANSWARA

1: BAGIDORA

2: BANSWARA

3: GARHI

4: GHATOL

5: KUSHALGARH

BARAN

1: ANTA

2: BARAN-ATRU

3: CHHABRA

4: KISHANGANJ

BARMER

1: BARMER

2: BAYTOO

3: CHOHTAN

4: GUDAMALANI

5: PACHPADRA

6: SHEO

7: SIWANA

BHARATPUR

1: BAYANA

2: BHARATPUR

3: DEEG – KUMHER

4: KAMAN

5: NADBAI

6: NAGAR

7(a) : WEIR

7(b): WEIR : BYE ELECTION 13-09-2014

BHILWARA

1: ASIND

2: BHILWARA

3: JAHAZPUR

4: MANDAL

5(a) : MANDALGARH

5(b): MANDALGARH : BYE ELECTION ON 29-01-2018

6: SAHARA

7: SHAHPURA

BIKANER

1: BIKANER EAST

2: BIKANER WEST

3: DUNGARGARH

4: KHAJUWALA

5: KOLAYAT

6: LUNKARANSAR

7: NOKHA

BUNDI

1: BUNDI

2: HINDOLI

3: KESHORAIPATAN

CHITTORGARGH

1: BARI SADRI

2: BEGUN

3: CHITTORGARH

4: KAPASAN

5: NIMBAHERA

CHURU

1: CHURU

2: RATANGARH

3: SADULPUR

4: SARDARSHAHAR

5: SUJANGARH

6: TARANAGAR

DAUSA

1: BANDIKUI

2: DAUSA

3: LALSOT

4: MAHUWA

5: SIKRAI

DHOLPUR

1: BARI

2: BASERI

3(a) : DHOLPUR

3(b): DHOLPUR : BYE ELECTION 09-04-2017

4: RAJAKHERA

DUNGARPUR

1: ASPUR

2: CHORASI

3: DUNGARPUR

4: SAGWARA

GANGANAGAR

1: ANUPGARH

2: GANGANAGAR

3: KARANPUR

4: RAISINGHNAGAR

5: SADULSHAHAR

6: SURATGARH

HANUMANGARGH

1: BHADRA

2: HANUMANGARH

3: NOHAR

4: PILIBANGA

5: SANGARIA

JAIPUR

1: ADARSH NAGAR

2: AMBER

3: BAGRU

4: BASSI

5: CHAKSU

6: CHOMU

7: CIVIL LINES

8: DUDU

9: HAWAMAHAL

10: JAMWA RAMGARH

11: JHOTWARA

12: KISHANPOLE

13: KOTPUTLI

14: MALVIYA NAGAR

15: PHULERA

16: SANGANER

17: SHAHPURA

18: VIDHYADHAR NAGAR

19: VIRATNAGAR

JAISALMER

1: JAISALMER

2: POKARAN

JALORE

1: AHORE

2: BHINMAL

3: JALORE

4: RANIWARA

5: SANCHORE

JHALAWAR

1: DAG

2: JHALRAPATAN

3: KHANPUR

4: MANOHAR THANA

JHUNJHUNU

1: JHUNJHUNU

2: KHETRI

3: MANDAWA

4: NAWALGARH

5: PILANI

6(a) : SURAJGARH

6(b): SURAJGARH : BYE ELECTION 13-09-2014

7: UDAIPURWATI

JODHPUR

1: BHOPALGARH

2: BILARA

3: JODHPUR

4: LOHAWAT

5: LUNI

6: OSIAN

7: PHALODI

8: SARDARPURA

9: SHERGARH

10: SOORSAGAR

KARAULI

1: TODABHIM

2: HINDAUN

3: KARAULI

4: SAPOTRA

KOTA

1: KOTA NORTH

2(a) : KOTA SOUTH

2(b): KOTA SOUTH : BYE ELECTION 13-09-2014

3: LADPURA

4: PIPALDA

5: RAMGANJ MANDI

6: SANGOD

NAGAUR

1: DEEDWANA

2: DEGANA

3: JAYAL

4: KHINVSAR

5: LADNUN

6: MAKRANA

7: MERTA

8: NAGAUR

9: NAWAN

10: PARBATSAR

PALI

1: BALI

2: JAITARAN

3: MARWAR JUNCTION

4: PALI

5: SOJAT

6: SUMERPUR

PRATAPGARGH

1: DHARIAWAD

2: PRATAPGARH

RAJSAMAND

1: BHIM

2: KUMBHALGARH

3: NATHDWARA

4: RAJSAMAND

SAWAI MADHOPUR

1: BAMANWAS

2: GANGAPUR

3: KHANDAR

4: SAWAI MADHOPUR

SIKAR

1: DANTARAMGARH

2: DHOD

3: FATEHPUR

4: KHANDELA

5: LACHMANGARH

6: NEEM KA THANA

7: SIKAR

8: SRIMADHOPUR

SIROHI

1: PINDWARA-ABU

2: REODAR

3: SIROHI

TONK

1: DEOLI-UNIARA

2: MALPURA

3: NIWAI

4: TONK

UDAIPUR

1: GOGUNDA

2: JHADOL

3: KHERWARA

4: MAVLI

5: SALUMBER

6: UDAIPUR

7: UDAIPUR RURAL

8: VALLABH NAGAR

The reason for her anger was not placing her mother, Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia’s picture with other senior leaders on the podium. The BJP leader had defeated Birendra Raghuwanshi of Congress with a total margin of 11,145 votes in 2013 Legislative Assembly election.