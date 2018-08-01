Yamuna water level rises to 206.05 mtr, forces nearly 14,000 to evacuate to safer places

The water level in the Yamuna river rose to 206.05 metre today with hourly discharge from Hathani Kund Barrage continuing, which forced authorities to evacuate low-lying areas and move nearly 14,000 people to safer places.

At 8 PM today, the Yamuna was flowing at 206.05 meter at Old Yamuna bridge which has been closed for traffic, officials said.

“The level of Yamuna maintained at 206.05 metre for seven hours (till 8 pm). The rise was contributed by hourly discharge from Hathani Kund Barrage. The water level is expected to decrease tomorrow,” the Delhi government’s flood control room said.

The river was flowing at 206.04 metres this noon with the danger mark being 204.83 metres, officials said.

An 11-year-old girl died and a seven-year-old boy is critical after they fell in a pond connected to the Yamuna river at Bela village in IP Estate area. They were playing near the pond and fell in it accidently, police said.

The overflowing water of the Yamuna entered some houses in low-lying areas of Burari in North Delhi, officials said. As many as 15 people who were stranded in flood waters were rescued from the area yesterday.

A total of 13,915 people have been moved to safer places due to the rising water levels, a government official said.

They have been accommodated in 1,461 tents and temporary shelters where they are being provided food and medical help, he said.

Rail traffic over the Old Yamuna Bridge was temporarily suspended today as the water level in the river continued to rise, the northern railways said, adding seven trains were cancelled, 30 short terminated and 32 others diverted because of closure of the bridge.

Revenue, Flood and Irrigation Minister Kailash Gahlot visited the affected areas yesterday and asked officials to ensure proper arrangements for the evacuated people.

Vehicular traffic on Old Yamuna Bridge remains affected as it was closed after the water level in the river rose on Sunday, the traffic police said. The bridge serves as a major connectivity link between Delhi and the neighbouring states.

The evacuees were having a hard time despite being taken care of by the government agencies. Some complaint against facilities while many others braved hardships waiting to go back to their houses after the water receded.

“There is no proper arrangement of shelter, food and water. For food and water, we have to go to the tents erected up by the government, but that means walking almost a kilometer for every meal,” said Ramavatar at a shelter in Mayur Vihar.

Another evacuee Gabru. however, expressed his concern over his field that was inundated in flood waters and wanted to go back to check it after water level dropped.

The highest water level recorded at Old Yamuna Bridge was 207.49 metres in 1978. It was 207.11 metres in 2010 and 207.32 metres in 2013, according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.