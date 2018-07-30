Yamuna water level in Delhi: People residing alongside river are at ‘mercy of an insensitive’government, says Harsh Vardhan

Several people living along the banks of the river were evacuated after water level in the Yamuna breached the danger mark on Saturday.

Hitting out at the AAP government, Union minister Harsh Vardhan today alleged that there was no advance planning to rehabilitate people affected by rising Yamuna waters in Delhi and they were at the “mercy of an insensitive” dispensation. He also attacked the AAP for failing to keep its election promise to install CCTV cameras in the city, a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tore apart a report of a panel set up by the Lt Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on installation and monitoring of surveillance cameras.

“People along the #Yamuna in Delhi are at the mercy of an insensitive government. As the river is rising above danger mark due to incessant rains, no advance planning in place, not enough shelter for people caught up in flood waters. @BJP4Delhi, @BJP4India,” he said in a tweet. Several people living along the banks of the river were evacuated after water level in the Yamuna breached the danger mark on Saturday.

Kejriwal today directed Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot to make proper arrangements for people living on roads after water from the swollen Yamuna entered their houses. The water level in the Yamuna may rise to 206 metres with the danger mark being 204.83 metres, officials said. The traffic movement on the Old Yamuna Bridge in Delhi was closed yesterday after the water level in the river rose due to rains. Last evening, the river was flowing at 205.5 metres.

On Kejriwal tearing the report in front of a gathering yesterday, Vardhan said the AAP government has come up with just a “plan” to install 1.4 lakh CCTVs across the city to “bamboozle” the public after failing to keep its poll promise. “Three years ago AAP had promised in its #ElectionManifesto to install 15 lakh #CCTV cameras in Delhi. After failing in its promise, now #ArvindKejriwal comes up with just a ‘plan’ to install 1.4 lakh CCTVs across the city to bamboozle the public. @BJP4Delhi, @BJP4India,” the Union environment minister tweeted.

In an act of defiance, Kejriwal had said “no mandatory permission” should be required from police to install CCTV cameras and tore apart the report. He was addressing a representatives of resident welfare and market associations, and NGOs at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here. The chief minister had claimed that crime in Delhi would be “reduced by half” once surveillance cameras were set up across the city. The L-G office in a statement issued later yesterday had said the rules were only at a “draft stage” and had been put out in public domain for suggestions and clarifications.