Yamuna to be sewage free by December 2018, DJB tells Nitin Gadkari, Arvind Kejriwal

Presiding over a high-level meeting, the two leaders were informed by Delhi Jal Board officials that the work on all interceptor sewage systems in Delhi will be completed by this December. (Photo: Twitter)

Union Water Resources minister Nitin Gadkari and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reviewed the cleaning activities for river Yamuna in the capital city. Presiding over a high-level meeting, the two leaders were informed by Delhi Jal Board officials that the work on all interceptor sewage systems in Delhi will be completed by this December. and all the untreated sewage flowing into the Yamuna through the three big drains will be checked. The two leaders have asked the board to expedite the work to restore the past glory of the river.

“Efforts have been expedited to restore Yamuna to its past glory,” Nitin Gadkari’s office in a statement said. The Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation minister reviewed Yamuna cleaning and ways to expedite the work were discussed in detail during his meeting with the Delhi Chief Minister, it added. Reports said that the treatment of the sewer from Najafgarh, Shahdara and supplementary drains is aimed at bringing down the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) of the Yamuna by almost 75%. The work was originally aimed to be finished by June 2014, but officials are now working towards completing the same by December 2018.

The DJB officials on Thursday informed Gadkari and Kejriwal that the work of one package for cleaning the Yamuna is complete while the other five packages will be over by the end of this year. As per a TImes of India report, the DJB is working towards building a system through which they can intercept the sewage from 3 drains in order to chanalise them to the sewage treatment plant (STPs). It also stated that the existing STPs are running below their capacity.

Gadkari said that more committees means more problems. He asked them not to play the ‘committee game’ and focus on starting and completing projects fast. Gadkari added that people from Mathura visit him and complain about the bad quality water in Yamuna.