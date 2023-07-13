Yamuna swells to record levels and rising, thousands taken to safety as Delhi sounds flood alert

The Yamuna in Delhi rose to an all-time high of 208.46 metres on Thursday, submerging several low-lying areas in the national capital and prompting evacuation measures. The current water level is nearly three metres above the danger mark.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has called it an “extreme situation” as the water flow into Yamuna is expected to peak by around 10 am today.

Areas around the Monastery Market, Yamuna Bazar, Garhi Mandu, Geeta Ghat, Vishwakarma Colony, Khadda Colony, the areas around Neeli Chatri temple near Old Railway Bridge, Neem Karoli Gaushala and a stretch of Ring Road from Wazirabad to Majnu Ka Tila are now flooded.

The Geeta Colony crematorium, near the Yamuna River, has also been closed due to flooding. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has urged citizens to use cremation facilities at Karkarduma and Ghazipur cremation grounds instead.

#WATCH | The area near Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi gets flooded as river Yamuna overflows and floods low-lying nearby areas. pic.twitter.com/8briPb9rzq — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

#WATCH | Traffic affected after GT Karnal road in Delhi gets flooded after rise in water level of Yamuna River pic.twitter.com/hoaKTR2ZCr — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Thousands of people have been shifted to safer areas as water gushed into their homes and markets near the river. Yesterday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting and sought intervention from the Centre for relief work.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal sends SOS to Centre as Yamuna flows at record high in Delhi

In view of the grave situation, the Delhi Police on Wednesday imposed prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 in flood-prone areas of the city, preventing unlawful assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups, PTI reported.

Swollen Yamuna river floods low-lying areas after heavy monsoon rain, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.08 metres yesterday, smashing the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres set 45 years ago by a significant margin. The water level rose to 208.08 metres by 11 pm as Hathnikund barrage in Haryana continues to release water into the river.

A man wades through floodwaters in a low-lying area while relocating to a safer place. (Photo: PTI)



There are two major barrages on the Yamuna — Dakpathar in Uttarakhand and Hathnikund in Haryana — upstream of Delhi. There are no dams on the river and, therefore, most of the monsoon flow remains unutilised, resulting in floods during the season.

Also Read: Flood scare in Delhi as Yamuna crosses 207-metre mark, likely to rise further

The water flow from the Haryana barrage is expected to start dropping from 2 pm onwards today but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand in the next two days, exacerbating the flooding risk.