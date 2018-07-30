Yamuna river water level continues to rise, stays over danger mark for third day

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia yesterday took stock of the ongoing evacuation operation in the low-lying areas of the city, including Akshardham and Pandav Nagar, and appealed to the people to move to safer areas.

The water level in the Yamuna river continued to rise and stayed over the danger mark for the third day today, officials said. Traffic movement on Old Yamuna Bridge in the city was closed yesterday after the water level in the river rose due to rains, they said. Meanwhile, discharge from the Hathani Kund Barrage at 1 pm was 31,342 cusecs. The water level at Delhi Railway Bridge and Palla Barrage was 205.7 and 211.42 metres respectively, officials said, adding the danger mark is 204.83 metres. The water level in the river had reached 205.30 metres at 7 pm on Saturday, prompting authorities to evacuate people from the low-lying areas.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia yesterday took stock of the ongoing evacuation operation in the low-lying areas of the city, including Akshardham and Pandav Nagar, and appealed to the people to move to safer areas. After reports emerged that many people were forced to live on roads after their houses were inundated, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot to make proper arrangements.

The city government yesterday set up a flood control room and a round-the-clock emergency operation centre to monitor the flood situation, they said. The highest water level recorded at Old Yamuna Bridge was 207.49 metres in 1978. It was 207.11 metres in 2010 and 207.32 metres in 2013, according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.