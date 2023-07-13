scorecardresearch
Yamuna flood forces Delhi govt to shut down 3 treatment plants, people to face water shortage

Yamuna river is flowing at all time high level with key roads in North Delhi getting flooded

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Yamuna, Yamuna river, yamuna flood, yamuna flood 2023, Delhi, delhi news, arvind kejriwal, delhi news today, yamuna latest news, yamuna breaking news, Delhi breaking news
Water treatment plants in Chandrawal, Wazirabad and Okhla have been shut down with immediate effect due Yamuna flood.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that all three water treatment plants of the national capital have been shut down with immediate effect due to flooded Yamuna. Latest reports say that the flood water has already reached Kejriwal’s official residence in Civil Lines area. Apart from North Delhi, several key arterial roads in and around the National Capital have been affected. The evacuation of people that began on Monday itself is in full swing. Kejriwal also announced closure of schools located in the low-laying areas.

As of Thursday morning, Yamuna was flowing at the record high level of 208.48 metres. With closure of the water treatment plant, Delhi residents are likely to face supply issues. In his tweet, Kejriwal also cautioned the people about impending water shortage. He also added that the treatment plants will resume operations only after the water level recedes in Yamuna.

First published on: 13-07-2023 at 11:19 IST

