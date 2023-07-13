Yamuna flood forces Delhi govt to shut down 3 treatment plants, people to face water shortage

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that all three water treatment plants of the national capital have been shut down with immediate effect due to flooded Yamuna. Latest reports say that the flood water has already reached Kejriwal’s official residence in Civil Lines area. Apart from North Delhi, several key arterial roads in and around the National Capital have been affected. The evacuation of people that began on Monday itself is in full swing. Kejriwal also announced closure of schools located in the low-laying areas.

यमुना में बढ़ते जल स्तर की वजह से वज़ीराबाद, चन्द्रावल और ओखला वॉटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट बंद करने पड़ रहे हैं। इस वजह से दिल्ली के कुछ इलाक़ों में पानी की परेशानी होगी। जैसे ही यमुना का पानी कम होगा, इन्हें जल्द से जल्द चालू करने की कोशिश करेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 13, 2023

As of Thursday morning, Yamuna was flowing at the record high level of 208.48 metres. With closure of the water treatment plant, Delhi residents are likely to face supply issues. In his tweet, Kejriwal also cautioned the people about impending water shortage. He also added that the treatment plants will resume operations only after the water level recedes in Yamuna.