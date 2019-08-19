Yamuna expected to cross danger mark today evening, Delhi govt gears up for evacuation

The increase came after 8 lakh cusecs of water was released from the Hathni Kund barrage, prompting the Delhi Government to issue a flood alert and evacuation orders.

With the water rising in Yamuna river in the national capital and expected to cross the danger mark by Monday evening, Delhi Minister Arvind Kejriwal called a meeting of officials to assess the situation. Kejriwal held a meeting on Monday to know about the administration’s preparedness to deal with the natural disaster.

Am meeting officers from all concerned depts at 1 pm to assess the situation and the preparations. https://t.co/gH7JKlSNSV — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 19, 2019

“Water level (of Yamuna river) is expected to cross the danger mark, today evening. Water can reach here during the next two days with full force, all our officers and ministers are monitoring the situation 24×7,” Kejriwal told reporters after the meeting on Monday.

The Delhi government plans to set up over 2000 relief camps and deploy 53 boats across 30 locations for rescue operations. The local administration has said that the next 48 hours are crucial.

The water level rose to 205 metres on Monday morning which is slightly above the warning level of 204.50 meters, as per news agency ANI. The increase came after 8 lakh cusecs of water was released from the Hathni Kund barrage, prompting the Delhi Government to issue a flood alert and evacuation orders. Moreover, in order to deal with the situation, Civil defence volunteers have also been deployed in the vulnerable areas. This rising water level also affected the famous ‘Loha Pul’ (old iron bridge) where the traffic movement was impeded.

#UPDATE Delhi: Due to rising water-level of Yamuna river, vehicle movement on 'Loha Pul' (old iron bridge) over the river has been stopped. The water level has reached 205 meters (the warning level is at 204.50 meters). https://t.co/qUsFSdw8Jo — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

It is being reported that the water level at the Old Railway Bridge before noon on Monday stood at 204.88 metres, again, above the warning level.

In addition, the rains in the national capital also affected day to day tasks of the Delhites with water logging in many areas on Sunday. Traffic was obstructed in sangam Vihar Mehrauli-Badarpur Road near Pul Prahladpur, Mundka, Bhajanpura, Azadpur, Loni roundabout, MB Road, Mundka among others.