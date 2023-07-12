scorecardresearch
Yamuna breaches all records, Section 144 imposed near flood-prone areas in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chairs emergency meeting

Written by Breaking News Desk
This is the first time in more than four decades that Yamuna has breached 1978 mark. (Reuters photo)

The Yamuna river, which has been flowing above the danger mark for the last couple of days, broke all records on Wednesday. Latest reports say that the development has forced the authorities to impose Section 144 in the flood-prone areas near the river in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is chairing an emergency meeting in view of the situation. On Wednesday at around 1pm, Yamuna rose to 207.55 metres. The last all-time high record was 207.49, which Delhi saw in the year 1978. Delhi Traffic Police has also issued special advisory for the people.

Authorities have been relocating those living near the river since Monday when Yamuna touched the evacuation mark of 206 metres on Monday. Authorities have also closed the vehicular movement as well as rail services at Old Railway Bridge.

First published on: 12-07-2023 at 13:51 IST

