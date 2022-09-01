TRS leader Sathish Reddy posts photos of Lord Ganesha as RSS worker, says ‘Hindu sentiments hurt’

As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are underway, TRS social media convenor Y Sathish Reddy on Thursday posted a collage which shows Lord Ganesha as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member.

The photo showed Lord Ganesha donning the RSS dress, wearing khaki uniform. In other pictures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen sitting, while idols of Lord Ganesha can be seen around him. Posted today, the tweet has garnered over 5,000 likes and over 1,000 retweets at the time of writing this article.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Send these best wishes, images, quotes, messages, and WhatsApp and Facebook on Ganeshotsav

Reddy, in his tweet wrote, “I’m an Hindu and this hurt my sentiments! Quote the same till it reaches the last door. #GanpatiBappaMorya (sic).”

I’m an Hindu & this hurt my sentiments!



Quote the same till it reaches the last door 🙏#GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/QtlZ205lnG — YSR (@ysathishreddy) September 1, 2022

Replying to his tweets, several users also posted photos of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, whose idols can also be seen, along with Lord Ganesha idols.

After a lull of two years due to coronavirus pandemic, the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival began in Maharashtra and elsewhere in the country on August 31 with COVID-19 no longer casting its shadow on celebrations. Idols of Ganesha, the god of prosperity and wisdom and a slayer of obstacles, have been installed in homes as well as puja pandals across the country.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Brands join the celebration through creative social media posts

Household Ganpatis were brought mostly on Tuesday night or in the morning with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”.

Devotees thronged vegetable and flower markets, sweet shops and roadside stalls for buying flowers, puja materials, sweets and decorative items. Political leaders and film and television personalities also welcomed the deity to their homes.