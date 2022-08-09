Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L with Google Assistant support launched in India: Check price, specs

Smartphone maker Xiaomi is tapping the electronic home appliance market with its new Smart Air Fryer 3.5L. The new Smart Air Fryer features a wide temperature range and is equipped with Google Assistant, which can be used to control various functions. It is targeted toward the consumers who are looking for a more healthy and smart lifestyle.

Commenting on the launch, Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India said, “A category-first, the smart air fryer integrates intelligent design components and leading technology, making it the perfect addition to the Indian kitchen for smarter and healthier cooking.”

The new Smart Air Fryer from Xiaomi features a wide temperature range and an OLED display that allows users to monitor and control their cooking. It also comes with a variety of easy-to-make recipes that can be accessed through the Mi Home app. The appliance can be connected through Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi as well and weighs around 4.9 kb.

Air Fryers are replacing traditional cooking means for those looking to healthy cooking methods. Smart Air Fryer from Xiaomi uses 1500W of heating power to increase the cooking temperature and distribute heat evenly throughout the unit. It can also be adjusted to provide users with a more balanced and faster cooking experience. It comes with between 40°C to 200°C along with a 24-hour long continuous operating time and 24-hour continuous operating time and adjustable temperature settings. The low temperatures are automatically paired with the low rotating speed of the dual-speed motor for slow temperature increase, official statement by Xiaomi said.

The new Smart Air Fryer from Xiaomi is designed to keep up with the modern lifestyle. It can accommodate a variety of different meal plans and allows users to plan their meals for up to 24 hours in advance. Its dual-speed fan can also defrost frozen food, vegetables, and fruits.

The new Smart Air Fryer from Xiaomi can accommodate a variety of different meal plans and allows users to plan their meals for up to 24 hours in advance, it says. Its dual-speed fan can also defrost frozen food, vegetables, and fruits. The new Smart Air Fryer from Xiaomi comes with over 50 smart recipes that are easy to follow and can be used by beginner cooks. It also supports multiple cooking modes so that the home cooks can adjust the settings as they wish.

Additionally, Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L comes with 8 preset modes and 360° hot air circulation that leads to evenly cooked food. The seven-layer composite frying basket features a dual-layer PTFE nonstick coating, making the basket wear-resistant, durable, and easy to clean.

The new Smart Air Fryer from Xiaomi is priced at Rs 9,999 and will be available from Mi.com, Amazon, and other retail outlets starting August 18. It will be available with a pre-order discount of Rs 2,000 on Mi.com from August 9 to 15.